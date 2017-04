WASHINGTON The United States condemns Wednesday's attack at Tunisia's national museum, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.

"The United States stands with the Tunisian people at this difficult time and continues to support the Tunisian government's efforts to advance a secure, prosperous, and democratic Tunisia," he said.

Gunmen stormed the museum earlier on Wednesday, killing two Tunisians and 17 foreign tourists.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)