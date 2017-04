TUNIS The two gunmen who attacked a Tunisian museum on Wednesday, killing foreign tourists, had trained at a jihadist camp in Libya, Tunisia's government said on Thursday.

Interior minister official Rafik Chelli said the two men had been recruited at mosques in Tunisia and traveled to Libya in September.

Both were killed in the attack on Bardo museum in Tunis.

