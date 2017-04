WARSAW Poland's Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna said on Thursday there were two Polish citizens among tourists killed by gunmen in Tunis museum attack.

"Regarding Polish casualties, among those confirmed we may will all certainty say ... that two people were killed, two are missing and nine people were wounded," Schetyna said in an interview with Polish state broadcaster TVP Info.

