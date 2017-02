TUNIS Tunisian security forces fired into the air to try to disperse a crowd of protesters attempting to attack the headquarters of the regional government in the provincial town of Sidi Bouzid, two witnesses in the town said Friday.

"The military are trying to disperse the people with shots in the air and tear gas," one of the witnesses, Attia Athmouni, told Reuters by telephone. A second witness, Mahdi Horchani, said the military intervened when the crowd tried to attack the governor's office.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe)