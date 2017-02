TUNIS Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party said Friday it had begun talks with other parties on forming a coalition government after it was declared winner in the country's first free election.

Ennahda secretary-general Hamadi Jbeli told a news conference the priority in the talks on the coalition would be reviving the Tunisian economy.

Ennahda leader Rachid Ghannouchi said his party would honor an undertaking to finish writing a new constitution within one year.

