TUNIS Tunisia's Islamist party, winner of an election at the weekend, will not impose the wearing of the Islamic head scarf, or hijab, on women because all attempts to do that in other Arab states have failed, the party's leader said Friday.

Rachid Ghannouchi, leader of the Ennahda party, said women will have jobs in the coalition government his party will form "whether they wear a veil or don't wear a veil."

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe)