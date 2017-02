TUNIS Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party, the country's dominant party after winning an election at the weekend, expects to form a new government within 10 days, the party's secretary general Hamadi Jbeli said on Friday.

"We are going to speed up to build the new government ... It will take between a week and 10 days," Jbeli, likely to be prime minister in the new cabinet, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe)