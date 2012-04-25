Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a rise in sales in emerging markets like Asia and South America.

However, the company, known for its brightly-colored food containers, forecast a second-quarter profit below market expectations, partly due to higher resin costs.

First-quarter net income was $58.3 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with $55.8 million, or 88 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share.

Sales rose slightly to $639.5 million, mainly due to a 4 percent increase in revenue from emerging markets.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 96 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $624.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tupperware expects a second-quarter adjusted profit of $1.23 to $1.28 per share. Analysts were looking for $1.32 per share.

Shares of the Orlando, Florida-based company closed at $60.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

