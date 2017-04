Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu waves to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

BAKU Turkey has agreed with Azerbaijan to accelerate the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), with an aim to have the gas projected completed before the planned 2018, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

In a joint news conference with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the capital Baku, Davutoglu also said Turkey was willing to share details of its recent jet downing incident with Russia.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)