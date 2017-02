ISTANBUL Ten people were killed in an attack on Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday, Turkey's justice minister was quoted as saying by broadcaster NTV.

An attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle at the airport, NTV quoted Bekir Bozdag as saying. A Turkish official and witnesses said there were two attackers, who blew themselves up after opening fire.

