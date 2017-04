ANKARA At least one Iranian and one Israeli citizen were among the dead from a suicide bombing in a central Istanbul shopping district on Saturday, Turkish officials told Reuters.

The bomber killed five people, including himself, and wounded at least 36 more in an attack on Istiklal Street, home to upscale shops and foreign consulates. The attack is the fourth such bombing in Turkey this year.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)