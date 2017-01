Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, President Tayyip Erdogan and Former President Abdullah Gul pray during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said the government would continue its battle against terrorism "until the end", a day after a twin bombing outside an Istanbul soccer stadium killed 38 people.

The bombing, which the government says was likely to be the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), left 38 people dead and 155 wounded, Erdogan said, the same figures given earlier by the interior minister.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)