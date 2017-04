Police secure the area following a suicide bombing in a major shopping and tourist district in central Istanbul March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

ANKARA New evidence suggests that the suicide bomber behind Saturday's attack in Istanbul may have come from Islamic State or the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Turkish officials said.

The blast, which killed five people, including the bomber, and wounded 36 more, hit Istiklal Street, a long pedestrian boulevard lined with shops and cafes, theaters and foreign consulates.

