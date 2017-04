ANKARA At least nine of the people killed in a suicide bombing in Istanbul's historic tourist district on Tuesday were German citizens, a senior Turkish government official said.

Sources in Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's office earlier told Reuters that most of those killed were Germans and that Davutoglu had spoken by phone with Chancellor Angela Merkel to express condolences.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall)