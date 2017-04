ANKARA An explosion which killed 27 people in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday was caused by a car bomb, the local governor's office said in a statement.

A senior security official earlier told Reuters the explosion was believed to have been caused by a suicide car bombing.

