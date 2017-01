ISTANBUL A blast targeting a wedding in Turkey's Gaziantep on Saturday appeared to have been caused by a suicide bomber, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told broadcaster NTV.

Security sources said the attack killed eight people and wounded 60. A parliamentary deputy from the ruling AK Party said on Twitter that Islamic State militants were believed to be behind the attack.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey)