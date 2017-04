ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that the country's fight against terrorism would continue with full force after a suicide bomber killed four people and wounded 20 more in an attack in central Istanbul.

Cavusoglu made the comment at a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Iranian counterpart, who is on an official visit to Turkey.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)