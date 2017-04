ANKARA Initial findings indicate that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) or an affiliate carried out the suicide bombing in Istanbul that killed four people and wounded 20 on Saturday, a senior Turkish official said.

The attacker was deterred from an initial target by police and detonated the bomb "out of fear", the official said.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley and David Dolan)