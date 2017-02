U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States stood with the people of Turkey after the suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport.

Obama, speaking to reporters during a trip to Canada, said he discussed the U.S. commitment to fight Islamic State militants during a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day.

(Story refiles to correct spelling of dateline and day of week in first paragraph.)

