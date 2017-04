ISTANBUL Foreign tourists from Germany and Norway are among those wounded in the central Istanbul explosion that killed at least 10 people on Tuesday, Turkey's CNN Turk television said.

An official from one tour company who declined to be identified told Reuters that a tourist group from Germany was in the area at the time of the blast, but it was unclear whether any of them had been hurt.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)