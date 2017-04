ISTANBUL Turkey summoned ambassadors of the five permanent member countries of the UN Security Council on Thursday, NTV reported, following the bombing in Ankara.

Turkey's foreign ministry could not be reached for comment. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu had earlier said evidence about Wednesday's attack would be shared with the five countries.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Ece Toksabay)