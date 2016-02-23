A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul in this August 21, 2015 file picture. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL/ANKARA Turkey's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the 12th month running on Tuesday, a widely expected move likely to heighten concerns about its reluctance to tackle inflation head-on.

The bank has refrained from tightening even as rising food costs and a weakening lira currency have sent inflation to its highest in more than a year. Now at more than 9.5 percent, inflation could seriously threaten the economy's growth potential, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek has said.

All 17 analysts polled by Reuters predicted the bank would keep rates on hold. Still, market participants said the lack of action only deepened concerns the bank is bowing to political pressure to keep borrowing costs down.

"Today's decision reinforces the impression that interest rate decisions are being swayed by pressure from the government," William Jackson of Capital Economics said in a note to clients.

President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against high interest rates. In a speech this month, he reiterated his belief that high interest rates caused inflation - a departure from orthodox economics - and said he would continue to issue warnings against high rates.

"Whoever defends hiking interests rates is the enemy of investment and employment in this country," he said.

Erdogan has emphasized consumption-led growth, to the consternation of investors who have hoped for greater fiscal discipline. The ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan, introduced a 30 percent hike in the minimum wage this year, following through on a main campaign promise that is likely to further fuel inflation.

CREDIBILITY PROBLEM

"True to form, Turkey's central bank has delayed a much-needed tightening in policy in the face of a headline inflation rate veering toward 10 percent," said Nicholas Spiro, a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a consultancy.

"It's still unclear what it will take for the (bank) to hike rates. What is clear is that the inflation-fighting credibility of Turkey's central bank shows no sign of improving."

The minimum wage increase, as well as food prices, pose an upward risk to inflation this year, Simsek, the government's economy czar, said on Tuesday.

Some of that may be tempered by lower commodities prices, he said, adding that the government's target was to get inflation to 5-7 percent in the near term.

In a statement following its decision, the central bank said it would stick to a tight monetary policy, taking into account expectations of inflation and pricing behavior.

The bank kept its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent and its overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent.

(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ralph Boulton/Nick Tattersall)