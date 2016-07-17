DUBAI Saudi Arabia detained Turkey's military attache to Kuwait at Ankara's request while he was at the kingdom's Dammam airport, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said in a news flash on Monday.

Separately, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported that King Salman had congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on weathering the failed military coup launched against him.

"His majesty congratulated him for the return to normal in Turkey and expressed the kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcoming of the security and stability restored by the leadership of his excellency (Erdogan) and the continuation of the activities of the Turkish government," SPA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Noah Browning; Editing by Peter Cooney)