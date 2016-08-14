Wall St. opens lower with losses across sectors
U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with losses across sectors after President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries triggered uncertainty.
ISTANBUL Downside risks that could pull down Turkey's year-end economic growth target of 4.5 percent have increased, Turkish deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Sunday.
"When we had estimated the 4.5 percent growth, the environment both globally and in Turkey was very different," Simsek said in an interview with CNN Turk television.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Andrew Roche)
U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with losses across sectors after President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries triggered uncertainty.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
LUXEMBOURG/LONDON The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up some of a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.