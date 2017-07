FILE PHOTO: Turkish Finance Minister Naci Agbal is pictured in Ankara, Turkey, May 30, 2016.

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is working on corporate tax cuts in some strategic sectors in order to boost investment in the real sector, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Monday

Agbal told Reuters that work on the tax cuts had not yet been finalised, as the finance ministry was still evaluating the sectors and the rates.

