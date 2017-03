ANKARA A senior official from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) said there was no likelihood of a coalition government after Sunday's general election, with the AK Party apparently on its way back to single-party rule.

With almost 90 percent of the votes counted, the AK Party was on 50.3 percent, according to state broadcaster TRT.

