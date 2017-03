ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Monday to discuss Sunday's election results during which the ruling AK Party lost its parliamentary majority.

Timing of the meeting was not yet clear, sources from the prime minister's office said.

The elections have ushered in the biggest period of political uncertainty in Turkey since AK Party swept to power 13 years ago.

