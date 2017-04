ISTANBUL The leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) ruled out a coalition with the AK Party on Sunday and said that the results of a parliamentary election had put an end to discussion about a presidential system.

"The discussion of executive presidency and dictatorship have come to an end in Turkey with these elections," Selahattin Demirtas told a news conference in Istanbul.

