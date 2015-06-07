ISTANBUL The deputy chairman of Turkey's opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said on Sunday it was too early for him to say whether it would consider forming a coalition government with the ruling AK Party.

Partial results from a parliamentary election on Sunday showed the AKP may be forced to form either a minority government or a coalition. The MHP has long been seen as its most likely potential partner.

"It would be wrong for me to make an assessment about a coalition, our party will assess that in the coming period. I think the AK Party will be making its own new evaluations after this outcome," MHP deputy leader Oktay Vural told Reuters.

