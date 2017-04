ISTANBUL An explosion that ripped through an election rally of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) was not caused by an electrical fault, Turkey's energy minister said on Friday, contradicting earlier reports.

"Our initial findings show that the blast was not caused by an explosion in the electric transformer," Taner Yildiz said in comments broadcast by CNN Turk television.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Andrew Roche)