ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned a double bombing which killed at least 30 people in the capital Ankara on Saturday, saying the attack targeted the country's unity and peace.

In a written statement from his office, Erdogan called for "solidarity and determination as the most meaningful response to terror" and said that those behind the attack aimed to sow division between sections of society.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)