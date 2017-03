ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has canceled a planned official visit to Turkmenistan after twin bombings which killed 86 people in the capital Ankara, sources in his office said on Saturday.

They said he had been due to attend a summit with the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on Monday.

(Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)