ISTANBUL Hundreds of people chanting anti-government slogans marched towards a mosque in an Istanbul suburb on Monday for the funeral of several victims of the twin suicide bombings which killed at least 97 people in the capital Ankara.

The funerals were due to be attended by Selahattin Demirtas, leader of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) which says it was the target of the bombings and has blamed President Tayyip Erdogan and the government.

Riot police with water cannon and armored vehicles stood by as the crowd, some chanting "Thief, Murderer Erdogan" and waving HDP flags, moved towards the mosque in the working class Umraniye neighborhood of Istanbul.

