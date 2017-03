ISTANBUL Twin bomb blasts in the Turkish capital Ankara which killed dozens of people on Saturday were apparently the result of a suicide bombing, a senior Turkish security official told Reuters on Saturday, noting no vehicle was destroyed in the explosions.

The official, who declined to be identified, also said a ban had been imposed in Turkey on broadcasting images which directly showed the bomb blasts.

