ANKARA Turkey has reformed its food committee and it will work to prevent an "unfair rise" in food inflation, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday, announcing a number of measures aimed at easing strain on consumers.

Yildirim also said that Turkey would allow "temporary exports" in the food sector to balance out the market, although he did not give any further details.

He also said the government was introducing measures to increase the number of installments consumers would have to buy on credit and pay back their credit cards.

Yildirim made the comments to broadcasters, including state broadcaster TRT, outside the headquarters of his ruling AK Party.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan)