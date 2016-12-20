Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
ANKARA Turkish construction and investment firm Ronesans Holding's healthcare unit is working with French fund Meridiam on public–private partnership (PPP) investments in Morocco and Senegal, the Ronesans board chairman said on Tuesday.
Ronesans will complete a yen-denominated loan deal worth $1.5 billion for its Istanbul Ikitelli city hospital project from Japanese banks JBIC [JBIC.UL], Nexi, SMBC [SUMFFN.UL] and BTMU [MTFGMC.UL] by the end of March, board chairman Kamil Yanikomeroglu told Reuters.
The healthcare investment firm will also complete in 1-2 months a 400 million euro ($415.56 million) loan deal to finance a hospital project in Bursa, from European banks and one Chinese bank.
($1 = 0.9626 euros)

Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics and wireless communications industries, is in talks to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia , according to people familiar with the matter.