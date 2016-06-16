U.S. private sector adds 246,000 jobs in January, topping estimates: ADP
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
ANKARA Turkey aims to triple trade with Iran to $30 billion as quickly as possible after the lifting of economic sanctions made banking transactions with the country easier, Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci said in an interview.
The United States and Europe lifted sanctions on Tehran in January under the deal that curbed Iran's nuclear program. But some restrictions remain, slowing Iranian hopes to reintegrate with world markets.
"Banking and financial transactions have become easier (for Turkey) after the sanctions on Iran were softened, already boosting our business with Iran," Tufenkci told Reuters in an interview in Ankara.
Trade volume between Iran and Turkey rose to $21.9 billion in 2012, then fell below $10 billion in 2015 with the effects of the sanctions.
The Turkish and Iranian central banks have re-opened their connection on the SWIFT global transaction network, an Iranian economy official said earlier this month, in a sign of normalizing banking ties.
Tufenkci also said Turkey's targets of increasing its exports to $155.5 billion this year, from $144 billion in 2015, and of reaching 4.5 percent economic growth were achievable. It was targeting growth of above 5 percent in 2017, he said.
Tufenkci voiced optimism that relations with Russia, which has taken retaliatory economic measures against Turkey after the Turkish military shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border last year, would get back on track soon.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
LONDON Oil edged further above $55 a barrel on Wednesday supported by signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions, although a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories limited gains.
LONDON/SINGAPORE Factories across the world fired up -- or at least kept up activity in January -- with some registering multi-year output, just as a barrage of political risks threaten the global economy with potential harm.