ISTANBUL Jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan threatened to unleash "a big war" against the Turkish state six months ago unless the government began serious negotiations with him to end a separatist insurgency that first erupted in 1984.

Just after midnight on October 19, fighters from his Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) launched synchronized attacks on Turkish military outposts near the border with Iraq, inflicting one of the heaviest losses suffered by security forces since the insurgency began.

How far the Turkish government is prepared to go to avenge the killing of 24 soldiers could determine whether Ocalan's words come back to haunt him, with the Turkish military launching airstrikes against PKK guerrilla camps in northern Iraq and sending commandos across the border in hot pursuit.

Given the depth of nationalist feeling and widespread disgust for the actions of the PKK among ordinary Turks, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, though keen to end the conflict, is unlikely to make concessions under pressure.

State officials have held informal talks with Ocalan, breaking a long-held taboo, but the PKK leader wants the state to put negotiations on a more formal footing with himself recognized as a legitimate representative for the Kurdish side.

However Kurds, tired of violence, would like the PKK to lay down its arms and the two sides seek a political solution.

It would be hard for ordinary Turks to stomach, given that many regard the 63-year-old as a murderous terrorist, with more than 40,000 people estimated to have died, most of them Kurds, in the long-running insurgency that he started.

Labeled a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, the PKK also draws support from among the Kurdish diaspora, particularly in western Europe.

For years Ocalan directed operations from Syria, until Turkey threatened war in 1998, forcing Damascus to eject him.

He first sought refuge in Russia, then Italy and Greece, before he was finally caught in 1999 while being transferred from the Greek embassy in Nairobi to the airport.

Photographs of Ocalan show a heavy set man with a fleshy face dominated by bushy eyebrows and a mustache, below a thick head of graying hair.

"HELL BREAKS LOOSE"

After more than decade behind bars, Ocalan's influence over the PKK and pro-Kurdish political parties, accused by authorities of maintaining ties with the group, appears undiminished.

At a national election in June, candidates from Kurdish parties scored the highest ever number of seats in parliament.

Sentenced to life imprisonment after being spared the death sentence, Ocalan has kept in contact with his followers since by passing messages through lawyers and relatives who have been allowed to visit him at the high security prison on Imrali island in the Marmara Sea south of Istanbul.

Hours before the latest attack the PKK issued a message from Ocalan, passed to his brother, saying that it was up to the government to "open the door" if it wanted a negotiated settlement.

With Ocalan in jail, militant violence had become more sporadic, as the PKK announced a series of on-off unilateral ceasefires, the last of which ended in March.

And a month before Erdogan was re-elected for a third consecutive term, Ocalan issued a chilling threat: "Either a meaningful negotiation process begins by June 15, or a big war breaks out, and all hell breaks loose."

As the frequency of PKK attacks mounted in weeks after the vote, the military responded by intensifying airstrikes on guerrilla targets in camps across the border in northern Iraq.

Authorities also denied Ocalan's lawyers access to the prison for two months, prompting his supporters to try to organize a mass protest in October, which police successfully stifled.

Born to a poor peasant family in the southeastern village of Omerli in 1948, Ocalan forged his political ideas amid violent street battles between left- and right-wing gangs in the 1970s.

A drop-out from Ankara University's political science faculty, Ocalan, known as Apo, split from the Turkish left to found the PKK in 1978, pledging to fight for an independent state of Kurdistan.

A full-blown insurgency was launched in 1984 in the impoverished and largely feudal Kurdish southeast.

Killing members of rival groups, Kurdish "aga" landlords and pro-government tribesmen, the PKK won a reputation for ruthlessness while also gaining respect among poor villagers and townspeople in a society steeped in violence.

