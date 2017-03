ISTANBUL Turkey's army carried out air strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in the southeast, northeast and in northern Iraq over the weekend, the Anadolu Agency said on Sunday, citing security sources.

The raids destroyed shelters, camps and caves in Hakkari on the border with Syria, the northeastern province of Kars and in northern Iraq.

Turkey's crackdown on the PKK began in July after a 2 1/2-year ceasefire collapsed and has escalated ahead of a national election on Nov. 1. More than 120 security personnel and hundreds of militants have been killed.

