SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Turkish hospital chain Medical Park's shareholders including U.S. private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) signed a deal to sell a majority stake in the chain to Turkish buyout firm Turkven, Can Deldag, co-head of Carlyle MENA Partners said on Tuesday.
Deldag said that Carlyle will sell all of its 40 percent stake while its two other shareholders, Usta and Sancak Groups, will sell some of their stakes. Deldag refused to elaborate on the size and value of the deal.
Medical Park, one of the largest hospital chains in Turkey, was put up for sale by Carlyle and its two other shareholders last year, with investment banks Goldman Sachs Inc (GS.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX managing the process.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Seda Sezer)
OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal on Tuesday.
LONDON The European Union could be left with no exchange big enough to compete with U.S. rivals and no trading link into Britain if it allows the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse merger to die.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi oil giant Aramco will buy an equity stake in Malaysian firm Petronas' major refining and petrochemical project, the companies said on Tuesday, pumping in $7 billion in its biggest downstream investment outside the kingdom.