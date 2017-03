ISTANBUL Turkish special forces seized a suspect who made a bomb threat and tried to hijack a passenger plane demanding to go to the Winter Olympics venue of Sochi, CNN Turk and other Turkish media said on Friday.

They said the suspect was taken away for questioning after the Pegasus Airlines plane from the Ukrainian city of Kharkov arrived in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

