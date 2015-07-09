ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday he will begin talks next week with all political parties on forming a coalition government after a June election deprived his party of a parliamentary majority.

In a speech to his party group in parliament, Davutoglu said he expected President Tayyip Erdogan to give him a mandate later in the day to form a government. The ruling AK Party failed to win a parliamentary majority for the first time since 2002.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)