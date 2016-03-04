Employees of Zaman newspaper gather at the courtyard of the newspaper during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kursat Bayhan/Zaman Daily

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Friday called the decision by Turkish authorities to seize control of the country's largest newspaper "troubling."

"We see this as the latest in a series of troubling judicial and law enforcement actions taken by the Turkish government targeting media outlets and others critical of it," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

Turkish authorities seized control of the Zaman newspaper on Friday at the request of an Istanbul prosecutor, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, in a widening crackdown against supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, an influential foe of President Tayyip Erdogan.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)