The leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas takes his oath at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) will consider taking part in an interim power-sharing government to lead the country to a new election, co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas said on Tuesday, after talks between other parties failed to produce a coalition government.

The HDP would also be happy to meet and discuss joining a coalition with the second-biggest party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), if it is now given a mandate to form a government, Demirtas said in comments broadcast live by CNN Turk.

Turkey is expected to hold a snap poll by November after a June 7 election failed to produce single-party rule and coalition talks between parliament's three other parties collapsed.

