Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as they wait for his arrival at Istanbul's Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returned to crowds of cheering supporters at Istanbul airport on Friday in a show of strength after a week of violent anti-government protests.

"We stood strong, but we were never stubborn ... We are together, we are unified, we are brothers," Erdogan told tens of thousands of his ruling party faithful.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Eric Beech)