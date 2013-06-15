ISTANBUL One of Turkey's main public sector labor unions said it would call a general strike for Monday after riot police stormed an Istanbul park, firing tear gas and percussion bombs to evict hundreds of anti-government demonstrators on Saturday.

"We had already taken a decision to go on strike if there was an intervention on the park. So tomorrow we will declare a strike for Monday," said Mustafa Turgut, spokesman of the Public Workers Unions Confederation (KESK), which has some 240,000 members in 11 unions.

A second union grouping, the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions (DISK), was holding an emergency meeting on whether to also call a strike, a DISK official told Reuters.

