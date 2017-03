ISTANBUL A Turkish protester died on Wednesday from a head injury sustained during a clash between rival groups of demonstrators in Istanbul, a local official from the ruling AK Party told CNN Turk television.

"There were two groups attacking the police and one youth suffered a head injury ... and lost his life," Aziz Babuscu, the AK Party's Istanbul provincial head, told the broadcaster.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Leslie Adler)