ERCIS, Turkey Poorly equipped, and working in virtual darkness, rescue workers pulled body after body from the rubble in the devastated town of Ercis town after Sunday's powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.

As initial tallies of fatalities came in from different parts of the quake zone around the northeast end of Lake Van, it became clear that Ercis, a town of 100,000 people, had suffered a high concentration of casualties.

Ambulances, soldiers and emergency teams were everywhere, battling to pull survivors out from under collapsed buildings. But all to often the rescuers emerged from the rubble bearing yet more bodies.

Giving first official estimates on the fatalities, a senior official of the ruling AK party said that of the 70 so far confirmed dead, 60 were in Ercis, and 10 in the provincial capital Van, a city of one million people.

Turkey's Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said that the magnitude 7.2 earthquake could have killed anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people.

Hours after the quake struck in mid-afternoon, officials were still trying to pull together reliable estimates on the extent of casualties in this remote part of Turkey, near the border with Iran.

OPEN AIR HOSPITAL

There were power outages in both Van and Ercis, and the gas supply was also cut in Van as a precaution against the risk of an accidental explosion.

Power supplies were cut, knocking out street lamps and forcing rescue teams to rely on small generators to provide them with enough light to work by.

A college dormitory was reportedly among the buildings flattened by the quake.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan flew to Ercis by helicopter to get a firsthand report from officials there on the scale of the disaster, having first flown to Van.

At one hospital in Ercis, doctors and nurses treated injured people in the garden as the buildings were so badly damaged, and the dead were left outside, one nurse told CNN Turk news channel.

"The hospital has been badly damaged, so we can't operate inside," nurse Eda Ekizoglu told CNN Turk by telephone from Ercis, some 100 km (60 miles) north of the city of Van.

"We're giving care in the hospital garden and at a nearby building with a generator," she said.

"One in three buildings collapsed in Ercis. We can't count dead or injured because we're not inside the hospital.

"There should be more than 100 dead bodies left next to the hospital. We left them there because it's dark and we didn't want to step on bodies," the nurse said.

The state-run TRT news channel reported that at least 50 buildings collapsed in Ercis when the 7.2 magnitude quake struck.

Two tent hospitals were being put up in the town.

Another hospital in the town, the Agri Public Hospital, was treating 60 injured, but there were no deaths there, according to state-run Anatolian news agency.

