ISTANBUL Hospital staff in Ercis, the town at the epicenter of Sunday's powerful earthquake in southeast Turkey, treated injured people in the garden as the buildings were badly damaged, and the dead were left outside, one nurse told CNN Turk news channel.

"The hospital has been badly damaged, so we can't operate inside," nurse Eda Ekizoglu told CNN Turk by telephone from Ercis, some 100 km (60 miles) north of the city of Van.

"We're giving care in the hospital garden and at a nearby building with a generator," she said.

She was unable to give a figure for the number of dead at the hospital, but reckoned it was more than 100. Cihan news agency had earlier reported a toll of more than 50 at the hospital.

"One in three buildings collapsed in Ercis. We can't count dead or injured because we're not inside the hospital.

"There should be more than 100 dead bodies left next to the hospital. We left them there because it's dark and we didn't want to step on bodies," the nurse said.

State-run TRT news channel reported that at least 50 buildings collapsed in Ercis when the 7.2 magnitude quake struck.

Two tent hospitals were being put up in the town.

Another hospital in the town, the Agri Public Hospital, was treating 60 injured, but there were no deaths there, according to state-run Anatolian news agency.

(Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Tim Pearce)