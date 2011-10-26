A man carries an injured girl after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

A survivor is carried to the ambulance after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

Rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man receives serum as he waits to be rescued under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Tugba Ozbek, a 24-year-old high school teacher and earthquake survivor, is carried out on a stretcher by rescue workers, from a collapsed building after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women mourn as rescue workers work to save their trapped relatives under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A survivor sits on a collapsed building during the rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Halil Oztemel, a 22-year-old high school teacher and earthquake survivor, is carried out on a stretcher by rescue workers from a collapsed building after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A rescue worker carrying a girl runs to an ambulance after his team found her alive in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Earthquake survivors look on during the rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Rescue workers rescue people trapped under debris after an earthquake in a village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Ihsan Ozturk /Anadolu Agency

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man searches for his relatives under a collapsed building after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish men sit around a fire amongst collapsed buildings in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Turkish woman looks out of a tent in a camp for people displaced by the earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, rests in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, in this still image taken from video footage October 25, 2011. Rescuers pulled the two-week-old baby girl alive from the arms of her mother buried under a collapsed building on Tuesday. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after an earthquake struck southeast Turkey, a Reuters Television journalist said. REUTERS/Stringer

An earthquake survivor walks back after receiving food aid in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Residents affected by the recent earthquake inspect their collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ERCIS Turkey Turkey struggled to provide shelter on Wednesday to tens of thousands left homeless by an earthquake that killed nearly 500, and rescue teams began taking painful decisions to call off searches for those buried alive.

Three days after the 7.2 magnitude quake shook eastern Turkey, demolishing 3,000 buildings, rescue workers pulled out alive a 27-year-old woman and an 18-year-old student from collapsed buildings in Ercis, the town hit hardest.

At another crumpled building in the town, rescue workers who had worked non-stop for more than 48 hours switched off their generators and lights, convinced no one was left alive.

Seconds later, they received word that someone trapped below had made contact on a mobile phone.

"There are three people trapped under there. When we lifted a concrete slab, the phone must have been able to get reception," said one rescue worker, as the lights were turned back on and his team returned to their job.

But hopes of finding more survivors were fading as time passed, and attention was shifting to the task of providing shelter to victims for the approaching winter.

The disaster is one more curse for Kurds, the dominant ethnic group in the impoverished southeast, where more than 40,000 people have been killed in a three-decade-long separatist insurgency.

Perceptions of government neglect in meeting people's needs at a moment of crisis would complicate Ankara's efforts to win over ordinary Kurds to its side in the conflict.

Sunday's quake, Turkey's strongest in a decade, spurred the government to accept offers of tents and prefabricated houses from other countries, including from Israel, despite high tensions between the two.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government started out by saying Turkey could handle the disaster alone, and Ankara accepted the many offers of help only two days after the quake.

A Turkish foreign ministry official said an Israeli plane was expected to arrive in Ankara on Wednesday with five prefabricated houses. Despite the humanitarian gesture, both countries played down prospects of their troubled relations being on the mend.

With temperatures falling and rain forecast to turn to snow this week, there were growing complaints of a lack of tents and of poor organization.

At one warehouse in Van, about 100 people looted Red Crescent trucks carrying food, blankets, carpets and clothes. A handful of police officers appeared powerless to stop them.

"We need an order, an organization here. What kind of help is this? These people are looting, not receiving aid!" one old man told Reuters.

In other areas, desperate survivors fought among themselves for tents distributed by relief workers.

"600,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED"

The Emergency and Disaster Administration said the death toll from the quake that struck mountainous Van province near the Iranian border stood at 471, with 1,650 people injured.

A tour by a Reuters team suggested the damage was worst in the outlying mud-brick villages, some of which had been turned to rubble and mud.

The governor of Van province said 3,000 buildings had collapsed or were made useless. He said 600,000 people had been "affected" by the quake, but not all needed temporary accommodation. The exact number of homeless was unclear.

"Some residents with no damage in their homes are unable to go back because of the aftershocks. That is why everyone wants tents," Governor Munir Karaloglu said.

"We estimate the total number of people affected is 600,000. To provide tents to this amount of people in one or two days is something no country would be able to do.

"After the search and rescue efforts our biggest problem is housing. Our biggest need is tents for those citizens whose houses have completely collapsed."

NO SPACE IN CEMETERY

In Ercis, Gozde Bahar, an English teacher, was pulled out alive after 67 hours under the rubble. En route to hospital her heart briefly stopped. She was in critical condition.

"Of course I still have hope," said her fiancé Hasan Gurcan, 29, looking dazed as he relayed news on his mobile.

Six hours earlier, 18-year-old Eyup Erdem, a mechanics student, was found alive in Ercis. His father had waited for more than 60 hours by the rubble for his rescue.

The rescue on Tuesday of a baby girl called Azra, born prematurely 14 days earlier, also lifted spirits.

"We have hope. There are always miracles. Normally, we do not expect anyone to survive after 72 hours but people have survived longer than that before," said a rescue official standing by the collapsed building where Azra was found.

But Van city officials said searches had stopped. "Search and rescue teams have stopped their operations because they assume it's not possible to stay alive under the rubble so many hours after the quake," Cahit Bozbay, Van deputy mayor, told Reuters.

In Ercis, workers were using heavy machinery to level buildings, although searches continued with sniffer dogs.

The government has put out requests to 30 countries, including Israel, for emergency materials including prefabricated housing, tents and containers.

Israel, whose ties with Turkey hit rock bottom after Israeli commandos killed nine Turks on board a Gaza-bound flotilla last year, immediately said it was launching an airlift of supplies.

On a main street in Van rescue workers pulled out the dead body of a woman in her 20s from the flattened remains of a seven-storey apartment block. "Our bride, our angel has gone," said a woman as the corpse was brought out, sealed in a body bag and taken away in an ambulance.

At one of the graveyards in Ercis, relatives buried their loved ones during noon prayers. "We have buried 10 from our family," Semih Celebi said, pointing to a row of graves as he and his relatives took turns with the shovel. "We had to bury some in another cemetery because there was no room."

(Additional reporting by Mert Ozkan and Umit Bektas; writing by Ibon Villelabeitia, Daren Butler and Simon Cameron-Moore; editing by David Stamp)